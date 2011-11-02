Nov 2 Shares in Diamond Foods Inc DMND.O lost nearly a quarter of their value on Wednesday, a day after the food maker pushed back finalizing its $1.5 billion acquisition of the Pringles chips brand to allow it time to complete an accounting probe into its walnut business.

On Tuesday, Diamond said it was looking into the accounting for certain crop payments to walnut growers, prompting it to delay closing its Pringles acquisition to the first half of next year from December 2011. [ID:nL4E7M13DQ]

"While we are hopeful that this issue is resolved in short order, we simply do not have the transparency needed to maintain a high conviction long thesis ahead of this process," RBC Capital Markets analyst Edward Aaron said in a client note.

Aaron, who cut his rating on the stock to "sector perform" from "outperform," said the onus was now on the company to prove there have been no irregularities.

The analyst also trimmed his 2012 and 2013 earnings per share expectations for the company by 21 cents and 28 cents respectively and said limited information about the review process makes it difficult to properly assess risk.

"Even if numbers do get restated, it would not drastically change the story as long as Diamond could demonstrate that there was not a major profitability shortfall in snacks," Aaron said.

SunTrust Robinson analyst William Chappell cut his price target on the stock to $75 from $90 but kept his "buy" rating saying he remained comfortable with the accounting for Diamond Foods' walnut business.

"We expect the stock to be depressed until there is clarification but remain comfortable the stock is worth $75 even without Pringles," the analyst said.

Diamond Foods was betting on gaining a bigger share of the potato chips market and doubling its sales in fiscal 2012 through its acquisition of Pringles from consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N). [ID:nL3E7KF3SQ]

Shares of the company -- which owns brands such as Emerald snack nuts, Pop Secret popcorn, and Diamond of California nuts

-- were down 20 percent at $51.18 on Wednesday morning on Nasdaq. They touched a low of $49.22 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)

