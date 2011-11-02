November 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower B.A.T. International Finance plc
Guarantor British American Tobacco plc
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date November 09, 2021
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.202
Yield 3.7725 pct
Spread 123 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 189 bp
Over 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date November 09, 201
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Citi, ING, Royal Bank
of Scotland
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN XS0704178556
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.