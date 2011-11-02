November 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower B.A.T. International Finance plc

Guarantor British American Tobacco plc

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date November 09, 2021

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.202

Yield 3.7725 pct

Spread 123 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 189 bp

Over 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date November 09, 201

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Citi, ING, Royal Bank

of Scotland

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN XS0704178556

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.