November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Cooperative Centrale Raiffeisen-
Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank
Nederland)
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 8.4 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 09, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley,
Nomura & Rabobank International
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10-1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Callable on 29 June 2017 or any
time thereafter at prevailing
principal amount. Coupon resets
on the first call date and every 5
years to the prevailing 5-year UST
benchmark plus original credit
spread,
paid semi-annually
ISIN XS0703303262
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Created by Raghavendra Venkata)