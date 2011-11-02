November 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Cooperative Centrale Raiffeisen-

Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland)

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 8.4 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 09, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley,

Nomura & Rabobank International

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10-1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Callable on 29 June 2017 or any

time thereafter at prevailing

principal amount. Coupon resets

on the first call date and every 5

years to the prevailing 5-year UST

benchmark plus original credit spread,

paid semi-annually

ISIN XS0703303262

