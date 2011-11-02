LONDON Nov 2 The world's manufacturing economy stagnated in October with the crisis-wracked euro zone by far the worst performing region, according to a business survey that showed new export orders declining at the fastest pace in almost two-and-a-half years.

The JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMI rose slightly to 50.0 in October from 49.8 in September, putting it right on the threshold that separates growth from contraction.

Survey compiler JPMorgan noted strengthening growth in China, Russia and India, but manufacturers in the United States edged closer to stagnation and euro zone factory activity saw an alarming fall last month.

The new export orders index fell to 48.4 in October from 48.8 the previous month -- its worst showing since May 2009 -- suggesting world trade has already taken a hit from the huge economic uncertainty surrounding the euro zone's debt crisis.

The downturn in euro zone manufacturing in October was even deeper than previously thought, according to "grim" business surveys on Wednesday that showed the currency union's debt crisis is dragging its economy back into recession. (Reporting by Andy Bruce)