March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Union National Bank P.J.S.C.
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date November 10, 2016
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.05
Yield 4.087 pct
Spread 287 basis points
Underlying govt bond over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 319 bp
over the CT5
Payment Date November 10, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup,Deutsche Bank,HSBC,NBAD &SCB
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0703254978
