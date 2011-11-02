March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Union National Bank P.J.S.C.

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date November 10, 2016

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.05

Yield 4.087 pct

Spread 287 basis points

Underlying govt bond over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 319 bp

over the CT5

Payment Date November 10, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup,Deutsche Bank,HSBC,NBAD &SCB

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0703254978

