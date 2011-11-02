* Q3 EPS $0.21 vs est $0.24

* Q3 rev $85.6 mln vs est $103.8 mln

* Sees FY EPS $0.45-$0.50 vs est $0.66

* Shares down 16 pct after the bell

Nov 2 Nutrisystem Inc (NTRI.O) posted third-quarter revenue that missed market expectations by a wide margin hurt by weak consumer confidence, sending its shares down 16 percent after the bell.

For the third quarter, the company posted a profit of $6.1 million, or 21 cents a share, compared with $9.2 million, or 32 cents a share, last year.

Revenues fell about 30 percent to $85.6 million.

Analysts on an average were expecting the company to post a profit of 24 cents a share on revenue of $103.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were trading down at $10.10 after the bell on Wednesday. They closed at $11.98 on Nasdaq.

