MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks rebounded from two days of sharp losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it is prepared to do more for the economy if conditions warrant, helping to stanch the panicky reaction to Europe's debt crisis. *Brent crude fell and U.S. crude edged up in volatile trading on Wednesday, as investors weighed concerns about the euro zone debt crisis against the potential for further monetary easing in the United States. *U.S. and European stocks and the euro rose on Wednesday as bargain-minded buyers emerged after a steep sell-off on fears that Greece's referendum on its euro zone bailout could push the country into an imminent default. *Seoul shares ended down 0.6 percent on Wednesday, hit by renewed fears about Greece, but firm gains in automakers and nuclear power-related firms including Hyundai Motor and KEPCO Engineering & Construction helped trim falls.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >A consortium of Korea Midland Power Co Ltd and POSCO Engineering & Construction Co Ltd has been awarded a $1 billion deal to build the world's largest solar power plant in the United States, according to industry sources. >Russian and South Korean utility companies have reached an agreement on a preliminary roadmap to start construction of a gas pipeline connecting the two countries via North Korea by 2013, with supply expected to commence in 2017.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)