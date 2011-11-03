JAKARTA Nov 3 Indonesia has approved an $800 million oil and gas development project on Northwest Natuna block run by Genting Oil Natuna Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Malaysia's Genting Bhd , the energy minister said on Thursday.

The company plans to start production at the Ande-Ande Lumut field by the end of 2014 at a production rate of 5,000 barrels oil per day (bopd).

"On Oct. 27, I approved two plans of development, so firms can start production... Ande-Ande Lumut field in Natuna workfield is run by Genting Oil Natuna," Jero Wacik told reporters.

In February, Indonesia's energy watchdog BPMigas said that Genting Oil Kasuri Pte Ltd, also a Genting unit, has found gas from exploration at the Kasuri block in Indonesia's Papua province with a current flow rate of 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

Genting also has shares at Anambas islands block, in the Riau islands, which is still at an exploration phase.

Wacik said he has also approved the development plan of PT Odira Energy for the Ridho oilfield at Karang Agung block, in south Sumatra, with a production rate of 1,800 bopd from mid-2012.

Indonesia is struggling with declining oil production from ageing fields and is working on tapping crude from remote and marginal fields to boost output.

With peak production expected from the giant Cepu oilfield in 2014, BPMigas estimated Indonesia would be able to produce 1.157 million bpd, up from current levels of around 945,000 bpd. But this is still below Indonesia's peak oil production of 1.65 million bpd in 1995. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)