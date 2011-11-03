November 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower France Telecom

Issue Amount 250 million Sterling

Maturity Date November 22, 2050

Coupon 5.375 pct

Issue price 101.165

Reoffer price 101.165

Spread 193 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 2055 UKT

Payment Date November 14, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Lloyds

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 500 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0562107762

Temporary ISIN XS0704559789

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.