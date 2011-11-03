November 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower France Telecom
Issue Amount 250 million Sterling
Maturity Date November 22, 2050
Coupon 5.375 pct
Issue price 101.165
Reoffer price 101.165
Spread 193 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 2055 UKT
Payment Date November 14, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Lloyds
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 500 million
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0562107762
Temporary ISIN XS0704559789
Data supplied by International Insider.