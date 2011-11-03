SHANGHAI Nov 3 China's Ministry of Railways (MOR) said that it will pay funds due to some of its contractors before Nov. 20 to ensure a restart of railway projects that are currently under construction, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Recent media reports stated that the cash-hungry ministry was expected to receive at least 200 billion yuan ($31.5 billion) in fresh funds soon.

"With the support of relevant departments, the MOR has enhanced its fundraising efforts and will soon channel the funds to project contractors," the ministry said, without providing more details.

The ministry, China's largest bond issuer besides the treasury itself, sold 20 billion yuan of bonds last week. The issue was heavily subscribed, partly because Beijing has cut taxes for companies on interest earned from bonds issued by the railway ministry between 2011 and 2013.

CSR Corp Ltd , China's largest train maker, announced on Tuesday that it had received $944 million payment from the ministry, sending its stock up as much as 8 percent.

After a train crash that killed 40 people on July 23, a wave of criticism hit the ministry with banks and investors turning away from it.

As a result, construction on some 10,000 kilometers of railways was suspended, contractors and suppliers were left with a huge amount of accounts receivable, and many migrant workers were dismissed with unpaid wages. ($1 = 6.357 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Toby Chopra)