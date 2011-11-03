Nov 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 2.55 billion Czech koruna

Maturity Date November 16, 2023

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 2.5 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the 5.7 pct May 25, 2024 CZGB

Payment Date November 16, 2011

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

Aaa (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

(Created by Kumar Aman)