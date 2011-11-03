* Sees 2012 capacity to expand by less than 10 pct

* Sees PV module capacity to grow by 6 pct in H1 2012

Nov 3 Low demand in key solar markets and oversupply will result in slower-than-expected ramp of photovoltaic (PV) products' manufacturing capacity until the first half of 2012, IMS Research said.

Solar subsidy cuts in Germany and Italy earlier this year triggered a global glut of solar panels and drove down prices sharply, denting profits and stock prices at leading solar manufacturers.

Wafer, cell and module production capacity will expand by less than 10 percent in 2012 because of the glut and uncertain demand in major European markets, the research firm said.

PV module capacity is expected to increase by 6 percent in the first half of 2012, while it grew almost five times that amount a year ago.

Much of the capacity addition over the next year is by start-ups, rather than existing suppliers expanding their capacities," IMS said in a research note.

Many of the largest suppliers of PV products along with smaller Chinese solar companies plan to run their plants below capacity while some are stopping production altogether.[ID:nL4E7M234M]

