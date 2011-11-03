November 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Faurecia SA

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 9.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.479

Yield 9.50 pct

Spread 855 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 4.0 pct July 2016 DBR

Payment Date November 09, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Natixis &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Ba3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Data supplied by International Insider.