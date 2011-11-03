WELLINGTON Nov 4 New Zealand rest home operator
Metlifecare Ltd said on Friday that it had almost
finished its capital raising through a sale of new shares and a
sell down by its major shareholder.
The company said it had raised NZ$40 million ($31.7
million) through a sale of new shares at NZ$2.10 each, a 7.1
percent discount to the last traded price.
In addition, major shareholder, Australian-based Retirement
Villages Ltd, had sold down its stake to 51 percent from nearly
82 percent, raising NZ$59.2 million.
It said it would soon offer existing shareholders to buy up
to NZ$15,000 of shares.
It said the capital raising, to fund future expansion and
reduce funding costs, had brought in new overseas institutional
shareholders.
A trading halt on the shares in the company has been lifted.
It last traded on Tuesday at NZ$2.26.
Metlifecare is the third-biggest listed retirement village
operator by capitalisation after Ryman Healthcare and
the newly listed Summerset Group .
($1=NZ$1.26)
(Gyles Beckford)