WELLINGTON Nov 4 New Zealand rest home operator Metlifecare Ltd said on Friday that it had almost finished its capital raising through a sale of new shares and a sell down by its major shareholder.

The company said it had raised NZ$40 million ($31.7 million) through a sale of new shares at NZ$2.10 each, a 7.1 percent discount to the last traded price.

In addition, major shareholder, Australian-based Retirement Villages Ltd, had sold down its stake to 51 percent from nearly 82 percent, raising NZ$59.2 million.

It said it would soon offer existing shareholders to buy up to NZ$15,000 of shares.

It said the capital raising, to fund future expansion and reduce funding costs, had brought in new overseas institutional shareholders.

A trading halt on the shares in the company has been lifted. It last traded on Tuesday at NZ$2.26.

Metlifecare is the third-biggest listed retirement village operator by capitalisation after Ryman Healthcare and the newly listed Summerset Group . ($1=NZ$1.26) (Gyles Beckford)