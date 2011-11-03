Nov 3 Canada's Russel Metals posted higher quarterly profit, helped by growing demand in its metals segment.

For the third quarter, the company posted net earnings of C$25.7 million, or 43 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$8.2 million, or 14 Canadian cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue increased almost 17 percent to C$705.4 million. Analysts, on average, had expected revenues of C$647.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at C$23.38 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.