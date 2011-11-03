SEOUL, Nov 4 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Thursday as Greece backed away from a proposed referendum that threatened its membership in the euro, which could destabilize global markets. *Oil prices rose on Thursday as Greece's government backed away from a proposed referendum on staying in the euro and a rate cut from the European Central Bank raised hopes for an easing of the region's debt crisis. *Global stocks and crude oil rallied on Thursday on rising hopes Greece will abandon plans to hold a referendum over a euro-zone bailout and after the European Central Bank cut interest rates in a surprise move. *Seoul shares fell on Thursday, weighed down by the persistent uncertainty surrounding the euro zone's debt problems and sharp drops in LG-related stocks such as LG Electronics , which was hit by rumours of a rights issue.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >LG Electronics Inc and U.S.-based Viking Range Corp have entered a strategic alliance aimed at the built-in home appliances market. >Five car models from Hyundai Motor Co and KIA Motors Corp won 2012 "Canadian Car of the Year" awards, according to industry sources. >The chairman of Hanjin Group , whose businesses include Korean Air Lines Co Ltd , called for the standardisation of international logistics systems to improve the global economy and trade at the G20 summit in France.

(Reporting by Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)