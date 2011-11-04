SEOUL Nov 4 Seoul shares opened higher on Friday after Greece backed away from a proposed referendum that threatened its membership in the euro and the European Central Bank cut interest rates.

But LG Electronics shares continued falls, losing 2.1 percent, after the firm announced late on Thursday a $945 million rights issue, confirming market rumours that prompted its shares to plunge in the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.24 percent at 1,911.91 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)