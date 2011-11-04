(Adds quotes, benefits of deal)

* Tingyi to acquire PepsiCo China business-source

* Another report says to take 51 pct stake

* PepsiCo would benefit from tie up through distribution

* Tingyi could benefit from bigger products mix

* Shares in Tingyi suspended in Hong Kong

By Charlie Zhu and Rachel Lee

HONG KONG, Nov 4 Chinese instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi Holdings Corp (0322.HK) will acquire the China business of PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N), a source close to the situation said on Friday.

Shares in Tingyi were suspended in Hong Kong after a report in the Chinese-language Jinghua Times said the company could buy a 51 percent stake in PepsiCo's China operations or "the operating right" to its China business.

Tingyi and PepsiCo China both declined to comment. The price of the transaction was not yet clear, nor were details on what exactly Tingyi was buying, for example whether it was purchasing all or parts of the business.

The deal marks a rare case in the consumer sector of a Chinese company acquiring a foreign stake within its own borders and not the other way around, as brands seek to seize market share and tap China's growing middle class, widening tastes and purchasing power.

Among foreign companies, both Nestle NESN.VX, the world's biggest food group and Diageo (DGE.L), the world's largest spirits group, have made inroads into the China food and beverage market this year.

Under the Tingyi/PepsiCo agreement, it appears the two companies will join forces to better capture market share across China, rather than compete against one another as they do now.

"The key issue in China is distribution and Tingyi has one of the best distribution networks in China," said a consumer banker at an international investment bank.

"They have not only invested in distribution in tier one cities, but also in tier two and tier three cities. They have an extensive network, having the ability to distribute Pepsi brand can mean a lot for Pepsi," he said. The banker is not involved in the deal and declined to be identified because he is not authorised to discuss it.

Tingyi, which owns the Master Kong brand of instant noodles, drinks and snacks, has a market value of $15 billion after a roughly 20-fold increase in its share price in the past 10 years on rising consumer demand in China.

PepsiCo, maker of Frito-Lay snacks, Quaker food and Tropicana orange juice, said last year it would invest $2.5 billion in its food-and-beverage businesses in China over the next three years.

OPPORTUNITIES

The Purchase, New York-based company competes with Tingyi in certain segments of the China market.

"For PepsiCo, it can enhance its distribution network, while for Tingyi, the deal can enlarge its product mix," Lawrence Chor, an analyst at brokerage Oriental Patron Financial Group, said, adding that Pepsi could help Tingyi expand its fruit juice business.

PepsiCo's Tropicana brand is one of the most popular pure fruit juice drinks in mainland China.

Tingyi sells only diluted fruit juice products and has little exposure to the pure fruit juice sector, which is dominated by Huiyuan Juice (1886.HK) with a 50 percent market share.

PepsiCo said last year that it planned to open 10-12 new plants in China to manufacture soft drinks, non-carbonated beverages and snacks, and would install additional production lines at existing facilities.

Tingyi's net profit for the six months ended June totalled $229.03 million, compared with $197.64 million a year earlier. Turnover for the first half was $4.14 billion against $3.24 billion a year earlier.

Instant noodles accounted for 39 percent of Tingyi's first-half revenue, against 40.75 percent a year earlier. Beverages represented 58 percent, from 56.06 percent in the first half of 2010.

China's massive billion plus population has long been enticing to foreign brands, keeping most focus on inward investment from overseas.

However, attempts by overseas businesses to enter the Chinese market have not always been successful.

Coca-Cola (KO.N) was blocked by regulators in its $2.4 billion bid in 2009 for Huiyuan Juice, which raised concerns among investors that such deals were effectively off the table.

Nestle though is currently eyeing a possible $2.6 billion deal to buy candy maker Hsu Fu Chi International HSFU.SI. And Diageo (DGE.L), the world's largest spirits group , took a major step forward in June towards taking control of Sichuan Shuijingfang (600779.SS), China's fourth-largest white spirits group.

China food-and-beverage related mergers and acquisitions saw its biggest year in 2010, with 115 deals worth $11.3 billion, Thomson Reuters data shows. Ten years ago there were just 31 deals worth $800 million.

The number of deals this year is on pace to match last year's total. However, the value is likely to be smaller with only $4.8 billion of transactions so far in 2011.

(Additional reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Neil Fullick)

