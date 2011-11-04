MUMBAI Nov 4 Shares of Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS), India's top mobile phone carrier, opened down 1.08 percent on Friday after it reported a bigger-than-expected 38 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by higher interest costs and foreign exchange losses. Its consolidated net profit fell to 10.27 billion rupees

($210 million) for its fiscal second quarter ended September from 16.61 billion rupees a year earlier, based on international accounting standards.

India's main stock index .BSESN opened 1.1 percent higher in initial trades. [.BO]

($1=49 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)

