NEW DELHI Nov 4 Bharti Airtel , India's top mobile phone carrier, is looking to spend $1.4 to $1.5 billion on its Africa operations in the current fiscal year to end-March, a company executive said on Friday.

The carrier has 7 million subscribers on its 3G services in India, the executive added.

Bharti, nearly a third owned by Southeast Asia's biggest phone firm SingTel , on Friday reported a bigger-than-expected 38 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by higher interest costs and foreign exchange losses. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)