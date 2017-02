BANGKOK Nov 4 Thailand's True Corp Pcl :

* The company planned 15 billion baht ($487 million) worth of investment next year, mainly in 3G, broadband network expansions, Chief Executive Supachai Chearavanont told reporters.

* Expects single-digit growth in revenue this year as floods hurt fourth quarter earnings, he said.

* The company posted a double-digit growth rate in revenue in the first nine months, he said.

($1 = 30.810 baht) (Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom)