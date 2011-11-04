Nov 04(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date March 7, 2014

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.778

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct September 2014 UKT

Payment Date November 14, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under Issuer's Global Medium Term

Note Programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.