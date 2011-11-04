Nov 04(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date March 7, 2014
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.778
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct September 2014 UKT
Payment Date November 14, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under Issuer's Global Medium Term
Note Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.