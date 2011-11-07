BRIEF-Parker-Hannifin plans to offer up to $2.5 bln of senior notes in private transactions
(Corrects net income figure in paragraph 3)
* Q3 EPS $0.71 vs est $0.73
* Q3 revenue $3.6 bln vs est $3.64 bln
Nov 7 Satellite television provider Dish Network Corp's third-quarter profit missed estimates on deeper-than-anticipated subscriber losses as customers canceled their service or switched to rivals .
The second-largest U.S. satellite TV provider lost 111,000 subscribers in the quarter. Kaufman Bros analyst Todd Mitchell had forecast a net loss of 25,000 subscribers.
It posted earnings of $319 million, or 71 cents per share, which missed Wall Street expectations of 73 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It generated revenue of $3.6 billion, slightly below analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
