(Corrects net income figure in paragraph 3)

* Q3 EPS $0.71 vs est $0.73

* Q3 revenue $3.6 bln vs est $3.64 bln

Nov 7 Satellite television provider Dish Network Corp's third-quarter profit missed estimates on deeper-than-anticipated subscriber losses as customers canceled their service or switched to rivals .

The second-largest U.S. satellite TV provider lost 111,000 subscribers in the quarter. Kaufman Bros analyst Todd Mitchell had forecast a net loss of 25,000 subscribers.

It posted earnings of $319 million, or 71 cents per share, which missed Wall Street expectations of 73 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It generated revenue of $3.6 billion, slightly below analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)