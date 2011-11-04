Nov 4 Shares of headphone maker Skullcandy Inc SKUL.O rose as much as 17 percent on Friday, a day after the company's third-quarter results soundly beat estimates helped by a five-fold increase in sales.

Shares of the Park City, Utah-based company rose to a four-month high of $17.90 in morning trade on Nasdaq.

The company, which competes with Sony Corp (6758.T) and privately held Bose Corp, among others, also raised its full-year outlook. [ID:nL4E7M34O1]

Sales of the company's premium products like Aviator, Mix Master, Astro, as well as its gaming and mobile accessories helped drive sales in the quarter, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Edward Yruma wrote in a note.

He also said the company's acquisition of Kungsbacka 57 AB will help it refocus its efforts in Europe and continue the grassroots marketing focus that it has employed in the United States.

The company bought the European distributor in August for $18.6 million, giving it rights to directly sell products in most of Europe. [ID:nL4E7JV2D2]

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

