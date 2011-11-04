November 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Co-operative Bank Plc CPBB_p.L
Guarantor Moorland Covered Bond LLP
Issue Amount 600 million Sterling
Maturity Date November 11, 2021
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 99.211
Reoffer price 99.211
Spread 250 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.75 pct September 2021 UKT
Payment Date November 11, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, HSBC, JP Morgan,
Royal Bank of Scotland & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.