November 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Co-operative Bank Plc CPBB_p.L

Guarantor Moorland Covered Bond LLP

Issue Amount 600 million Sterling

Maturity Date November 11, 2021

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 99.211

Reoffer price 99.211

Spread 250 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.75 pct September 2021 UKT

Payment Date November 11, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, HSBC, JP Morgan,

Royal Bank of Scotland & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

