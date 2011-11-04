November 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date June 14, 2013

Coupon 3-month Libor + 3bp

Issue price 100.001

Reoffer price 100.001

Payment Date November 11, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 975 million

Sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0632720271

Data supplied by International Insider.