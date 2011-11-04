November 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 150 million sterling
Maturity Date June 14, 2013
Coupon 3-month Libor + 3bp
Issue price 100.001
Reoffer price 100.001
Payment Date November 11, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 975 million
Sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0632720271
