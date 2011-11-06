SEOUL, Nov 7 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks fell on Friday, ending four weeks of back-to-back
gains, as political instability resurfaced in Europe and
investors braced for a confidence vote in Greece after U.S.
markets close.
*Oil prices rose on Friday and posted a weekly gain even as
uncertainty about Greece and euro zone debt problems blunted a
rally after the U.S. October jobs report encouraged some
investors.
*Global stocks and the euro fell on Friday as new doubts about
Europe's bailout package and worries over the outcome of a key
vote in Greece overshadowed signs of an improving U.S. labor
market.
*Seoul shares jumped on Friday, lifted by rallies in technology
issues and refiners, after Greece backed away from a proposed
referendum that threatened its membership in the euro and the
European Central Bank cut interest rates.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd posted a new record for
TV sales in the North American market last month, selling over 1
million units for the first time.
>LG Electronics Inc said one of its washing machine
models took the grand prize in performance evaluations conducted
by consumer organisations in Germany and France for a second
year in a row.
>Hyundai Motor Co is vying closely with Toyota Motor
Corp for first place in the African automobile market.
>Mobile carrier LG Uplus Corp said the number of
applicants for its commercial cloud computing service had
surpassed 10,000.
(Reporting by Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)