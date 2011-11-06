SEOUL, Nov 7 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks fell on Friday, ending four weeks of back-to-back gains, as political instability resurfaced in Europe and investors braced for a confidence vote in Greece after U.S. markets close. *Oil prices rose on Friday and posted a weekly gain even as uncertainty about Greece and euro zone debt problems blunted a rally after the U.S. October jobs report encouraged some investors. *Global stocks and the euro fell on Friday as new doubts about Europe's bailout package and worries over the outcome of a key vote in Greece overshadowed signs of an improving U.S. labor market. *Seoul shares jumped on Friday, lifted by rallies in technology issues and refiners, after Greece backed away from a proposed referendum that threatened its membership in the euro and the European Central Bank cut interest rates.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd posted a new record for TV sales in the North American market last month, selling over 1 million units for the first time. >LG Electronics Inc said one of its washing machine models took the grand prize in performance evaluations conducted by consumer organisations in Germany and France for a second year in a row. >Hyundai Motor Co is vying closely with Toyota Motor Corp for first place in the African automobile market. >Mobile carrier LG Uplus Corp said the number of applicants for its commercial cloud computing service had surpassed 10,000.

Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest [Press] KR main diary [Ordinary] KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)