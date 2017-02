SEOUL Nov 7 Seoul shares opened modestly higher on Monday, drawing some support from news Greek politicians agreed to form a coalition government to push through approval of a euro zone bailout, but rises were limited after strong gains in the previous session.

Gains were led by defensive issues such as cosmetics maker Amorepacific and wireless carrier SK Telecom , but falls in refiners and shipyards weighed.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.05 percent at 1,927.54 points as of 0007 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)