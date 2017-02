SEOUL Nov 7 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering is considering purchasing German wind turbine maker Bard, a spokesman for the South Korean shipbuilder said on Monday.

"Bard has hired JP Morgan to manage its sale, and we have not started due diligence yet," the spokesman said.

Daewoo in 2009 bought Dewind, a wind power turbine unit of U.S. Composite Technology Corp , as it expands into the fast-growing industry to seek new revenue sources. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)