* MUFG, Mizuho and SMFG to announce H1 results on Nov 14

* All expected to show solid progress toward full-year forecast

* Lower bad-loan costs, bond trading gains to help

* Little impact from Europe woes seen given small exposure

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Nov 11 Two of Japan's three top banks are set to report on Monday that their first-half profits fell due to slowing loan growth and the absence of last year's big bond trading gains.

Still, Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T) are expected to show they are on track to either meet or beat their annual targets, thanks to smaller credit costs, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (8306.T) is likely to report strong results on the back of a one-time gain from its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS.N).

Focus will be on whether the banks will raise their full-year profit outlooks.

Unlike western rivals, Japanese banks have been relatively unscathed by the European debt crisis, given their limited exposure to the region's troubled sovereigns.

With European banks scrambling to shed assets and tighten credit to shore up their balance sheets, Japan's big banks now have a golden opportunity to ramp up their overseas expansion to offset sluggish lending at home, analysts say.

"Japanese banks' relative position has been on the rise. The Japanese and Chinese are among the few who can buy assets," said Yoshinobu Yamada, a senior analyst at Deutsche Securities.

Mitsubishi UFJ, Japan's biggest banking group by assets, will likely post a 670.8 billion yen ($8.6 billion) net profit for its April-September fiscal first half, Citigroup Global Markets estimates. That would be up 88 percent from a year earlier and already top its full-year target of 600 billion yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ's six-month earnings got a boost from gains on the conversion of its preferred shares in Morgan Stanley.

Quarterly estimates from analysts are not available for most Japanese banks.

BOND GAINS

Last month, third-ranked Sumitomo Mitsui nearly doubled its first-half net profit estimate to 310 billion yen, which compared with 417.5 billion yen profit made in the first half of the previous year. It has forecast an annual net profit of 400 billion yen.

Second-ranked Mizuho is likely to lag its rivals, with Citi estimating a 235.6 billion yen first-half net profit, down 31 percent. Still, that puts the bank roughly on track to meet its annual outlook of 460 billion yen.

For the July-September quarter, Mitsubishi UFJ's net profit likely fell 11 percent year-on-year and Mizuho's dropped 27 percent, according to Reuters calculations based on Citi's first-half estimates.

Huge bond trading gains boosted profits in the previous year for the lenders. The renewed global economic uncertainties since the second half of 2011 meant bond trading was profitable in the latest quarter too. And a decline in the number of bankruptcies in Japan, thanks to various government measures to help small- and mid-sized companies, has contributed to lower credit costs.

Struggling Tokyo Electric (9501.T) is unlikely to affect the earnings of the banks, including that of the utility's main creditor and major shareholder SMFG, since they already wrote down much of their stakes in the firm.

Yet, there remains uncertainty about ultimate concessions these lenders will be forced to make as the government still demands some sort of "cooperation" from the creditors in exchange for injecting public money into the utility to help pay for damages for the Fukushima nuclear crisis.

OPPORTUNITIES OVERSEAS

Japanese bank executives say they have been approached by rival European banks about possibly buying their assets. But it remains to be seen how they can take advantage of the opportunity, as their track record in overseas acquisitions has not been convincing.

"There have not been many successful cases, except for MUFG's Union Bank and a few others," said Toyoki Sameshima, a senior analyst at BNP Paribas Securities.

"The mere acquisition of loan assets would unlikely help them build relationships with new customers," he said.

And the banks are not completely immune to Europe's problems, as their brokerage and investment banking businesses have been hurt by a slowdown in investor activity during the crisis. Still, such businesses do not account for large part of their overall operations.

More worrisome is that their core earnings, or profits from lending, remain sluggish, plagued by prolonged weakness in loan demand as Japan's fragile economy makes households and businesses cautious on spending.

Japanese bank lending fell 22 straight months to September, Bank of Japan data shows. The decline stopped in October, but major banks continued to see a drop, the BOJ said.

The negative impact of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami has been limited on the top banks given their small exposure to the disaster-hit areas. At the same time, a reconstruction effort-driven increase in loan demand has not yet materialised.

Deutsche's Yamada said that unless the banks' core earnings start picking up, their results are unlikely to impress investors. Shares of the big three have lost 20-30 percent so far this year, underperforming a 14 percent decline in the benchmark Nikkei average .N225..

Global regulators earlier this month named Japan's top three banks and others as financial institutions so important to the world's financial system that they require more capital and closer surveillance than rivals. [ID:nL6E7M4301]

Ratings agency Fitch said in a report that it believes it is possible for MUFG and SMFG to meeting additional capital requirement of 1-2.5 percent out of retained earnings but it will take longer for Mizuho, given its relatively weak capital position. [ID:nWLA8516]

($1 = 77.730 Japanese Yen)

(Editing by Chris Gallagher and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

