SEOUL Nov 7 Seoul shares gave up initial modest gains and ended slightly lower on Monday after strong rises in the previous session, with investors disappointed by a lack of progress at the G20 summit and U.S. economic data.

Falls in automakers and refiners including Kia Motors and SK Innovation weighed.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.48 percent at 1,919.10 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)