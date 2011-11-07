LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has opened books for a EUR3bn maximum February 4 2022 issue. Barclays Capital, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan are handling the trade. Initial guidance has been set at 10bp area over the issuer's outstanding 3.375% July 2021 issue, which currently equates to 104bp over mid-swaps. (Reporting By Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)