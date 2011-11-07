BRIEF-Prism Technologies intents to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq capital market
* On February 3, 2017, co notified Nasdaq of its intent to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq capital market- SEC filing
LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has opened books for a EUR3bn maximum February 4 2022 issue. Barclays Capital, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan are handling the trade. Initial guidance has been set at 10bp area over the issuer's outstanding 3.375% July 2021 issue, which currently equates to 104bp over mid-swaps. (Reporting By Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)
* On February 3, 2017, co notified Nasdaq of its intent to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq capital market- SEC filing
* Arcbest announces fourth quarter 2016 and full year 2016 results
* On February 8, 2017, co announced that it planned to offer up to $2.5 billion of senior notes in private transactions- SEC filing