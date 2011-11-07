Fitch: EU Bank Funding Rules Would Help Covered Bonds' Liquidity

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, February 08 (Fitch) The net stable funding ratio (NSFR) requirement proposed for EU banks would boost secondary market liquidity for covered bonds (CVBs), Fitch Ratings says. We believe the rules would encourage banks to buy back CVBs as the securities' maturity profile declines to one year and issue longer-dated CVBs to preserve their NSFR. Activity like this could significantly improve secondary market liquidity