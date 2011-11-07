BRIEF-Fitch says EU bank funding rules would help covered bonds' liquidity
* there are still uncertainties on relative treatment of other CVBs and, in particular, conditional pass-through CVBs
Nov 07 Stadshypotek AB
*Moody's assigns provisional (P)Aaa rating to covered bonds issued by Stadshypotek AB in respect of its Norwegian cover pool
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, February 08 (Fitch) The net stable funding ratio (NSFR) requirement proposed for EU banks would boost secondary market liquidity for covered bonds (CVBs), Fitch Ratings says. We believe the rules would encourage banks to buy back CVBs as the securities' maturity profile declines to one year and issue longer-dated CVBs to preserve their NSFR. Activity like this could significantly improve secondary market liquidity
