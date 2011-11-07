BRIEF-Prism Technologies intents to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq capital market
* On February 3, 2017, co notified Nasdaq of its intent to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq capital market- SEC filing
November 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Philip Morris International Inc
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 325 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 6, 2016
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.534
Reoffer price 100.034
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 77 bp
over the Swiss Govt
ISIN CH0136594360
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 6, 2021
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 100.153
Spread 63 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 111 bp
over the Swiss Govt
ISIN CH013694386
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date December 6, 2011
Lead Manager(s) UBS & BNP Paribas
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Six
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)
