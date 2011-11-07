(Follows alerts)

* Sees Q2 rev $212-$217 mln vs est $260.4 mln

* Says business environment to remain volatile

* Shares down 17 pct in pre-market trade

Nov 7 OmniVision Technologies Inc OVTI.O slashed its second-quarter revenue forecast, citing an unexpected cutback in orders, sending its shares down 17 percent before the bell.

The company, which makes image sensors for mobile phones, cameras and laptops, now sees second-quarter revenue of $212-$217 million, down from its prior view of $255-275 million.

Analysts were expecting second-quarter revenue of $260.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which counts Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and HTC Corp (2498.TW) as its customers, expects business conditions to remain volatile, especially in the consumer products market.

OmniVision also announced share buyback of up to $100 million of its outstanding common stock, effective immediately.

OmniVision shares fell $2.87 to $14.75 in pre-market trade on Monday. The stock closed at $17.31 on Nasdaq on Friday.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5810; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: OMNIVISION/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.