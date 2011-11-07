(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 07- Even with a shaky economy, unemployment stuck at around 9%, and consumer confidence at the lowest levels since early 2009, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services thinks shoppers are in a gift-giving mood and will open their pocketbooks and wallets to make this the second up year in a row. According to a report published today, titled For U.S. Retailers, Good Cheer During The Holidays Might Not Avert Troubles In 2012 Standard & Poor's is forecasting a modest increase in holiday sales for 2011.

Most retailers have enjoyed moderately better sales throughout the year so far, and experienced a generally better back-to-school selling season," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Gerald Hirschberg. "Although this has not been much of a benefit to credit measures, we think this will serve as a catalyst for a slightly more robust holiday for retailers."

But Standard & Poor's outlook for the sector for 2012 is bleaker. "Margins will at best remain the same, and could be squeezed if retailers can't pass on higher costs or lower leverage through sales," said Mr. Hirschberg.