-- We are affirming our 'AA' long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the City of Barrie.

-- The ratings on Barrie reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the city's stable economic base, which a strong public sector presence supports, and above-average budgetary flexibility.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Barrie's economy will maintain its steady course.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it affirmed its 'AA' long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the City of Barrie, in the Province of Ontario (AA-/Stable/A-1+). The outlook is stable.

"The ratings on Barrie reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the city's stable economic base, which a strong public sector presence supports, and above-average budgetary flexibility," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Yousaf Siddique. We believe that its deteriorating budgetary performance and increasing debt burden constrain the ratings.

Barrie's economy continues to perform reasonably well as a result of an expanding economy highly oriented toward service-providing sectors and stabilized by a strong and growing public-sector presence, as well as a relatively young and growing population. However, employment has not kept pace with population growth, resulting in an unemployment rate slightly higher than that of the province. We expect that in the medium term, Barrie's economy will continue to grow, albeit more slowly than in previous years.

The city's budgetary flexibility remains a source of credit strength as modifiable revenues continue to be very high at about 98% of operating revenues (all figures Standard & Poor's-adjusted) in 2010, higher than the five-year average of 94%. Its tax burden as a proportion of household income remains relatively low compared with that of neighboring municipalities, lending the city more capacity to raise user charges and property tax to maintain service levels.

The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that Barrie's economy will maintain its stable course. The outlook also reflects our expectations that the city's debt burden and budgetary performance will not weaken further and liquidity levels should strengthen in the near-to-medium term. We could lower the ratings or revise the outlook to negative if budgetary performance were to deteriorate further, debt levels increased substantially more than forecast, or liquidity were to remain at weak levels. An upward revision to the ratings or outlook could result from a sizable improvement in budgetary performance, a return of tax-supported debt level to below 60% of operating revenues as well as a considerable increase in liquidity.

