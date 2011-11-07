BRIEF-Voya Financial reports Q4 loss per share $2.74
* Voya Financial announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
Nov 07(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 04, 2022
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.216
Spread 104 basis points
Underlying govt bond over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 177 bp
Over the September 2021 DBR
Payment Date November 14, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, CACIB & JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Program
ISIN EU000A1G0AD0
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Voya Financial announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* consol Dec quarter total income from operations 9.01 billion rupees
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 Workers at Deutsche Bank's unit Postbank are seeking an extension of job guarantees for the retail bank's 18,000 staff until end-2022, chief negotiator Christoph Meister for the labour side from trade union Verdi says