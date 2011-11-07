Nov 07(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 04, 2022

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.216

Spread 104 basis points

Underlying govt bond over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 177 bp

Over the September 2021 DBR

Payment Date November 14, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, CACIB & JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Program

ISIN EU000A1G0AD0

Data supplied by International Insider.