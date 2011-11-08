SEOUL Nov 8 South Korean prosecutors searched offices at SK Group's headquarters on Tuesday in connection with a probe into its chairman Chey Tae-won's futures investments.

An official at the Seoul central district prosecutors' office said they were looking into allegations as to whether Chey had used group funds in his investments, something Chey and the company deny.

"We are investigating whether his investment was solely based on his personal funds or not," the official said.

SK Group confirmed the raid, but denied the allegations.

"We will actively cooperate with the prosecutors so as to resolve the suspicion," said an SK Group official who declined to be named.

Media reports said Chey had lost some 100 billion won ($90 million) on his futures investment.

Chey told reporters in April that the investments were a private matter.

SK Group's holding firm SK Holdings shed 1 percent, underperforming the flat overall Seoul stock market as of 0427 GMT.

Chey heads the country's third-largest conglomerate. Its major group companies include the country's top mobile carrier SK Telecom and SK Innovation that runs the country's top crude oil refiner.

In 2003, Chey was found guilty of orchestrating a $1.2 billion accounting fraud at SK Networks Co Ltd , the group's trading arm. He later received a suspended jail term. ($1 = 1117.000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance and Miyoung Kim)