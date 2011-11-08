TOKYO Nov 8 Nomura Holdings (8604.T) said on Tuesday that media reports speculating it was involved in past actions by Olympus Corp (7733.T) to defer losses on its securities investments were not based on fact.

Shares of Nomura tumbled 14.9 percent to 245 yen on Tuesday after Olympus admitted that it hid losses on securities investments dating back decades. [ID:nL4E7M80LI]

Olympus is a client of Nomura, although Nomura was not a financial adviser on any of the deals that are currently at the centre of the Olympus scandal.

