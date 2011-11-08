November 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2013

Coupon 0.875

Reoffer price 99.836

Spread Minus 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 15, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt issuance programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.