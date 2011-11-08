BRIEF-Lippo China Resources announces trading halt
* Trade halted at 9:00 a.m. on Feb 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
November 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower SBAB Bank AB
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 6, 2018
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 100.004
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 6, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under Issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH00142882007
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)
* Trade halted at 9:00 a.m. on Feb 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Following de-merger of Clime Pvt Ltd in late 2016, co wrote back deferred tax liability amount ($1.9 million) carried in books of CIW
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i