* Q2 prelim loss $0.05/shr vs est EPS $0.11

* To idle its Bristol flooded battery facility

* Sees to save $20-$25 mln a year from idling of plant

(Adds restructuring details, analyst comments)

By Fareha Khan

Nov 8 Shares of Exide Technologies XIDE.O fell 34 percent a day after the battery maker posted a preliminary second-quarter loss hurt by weak aftermarket demand at its Americas transportation business and said it will idle a plant at Bristol, Tennessee.

On Monday, the company said it expects to save $20-$25 million per year from the idling of the plant, starting in the second half of fiscal 2013, and $7 million per year from other measures including layoffs in the third quarter.

Milton, Georgia-based Exide said it expects full-year operating income, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, to fall about 10 percent.

The company named Paul Hirt as president of Exide Americas.

"They are taking aggressive steps, they have changed management in that group (Exide Americas)," Ardour Capital Investments analyst Walter Nasdeo told Reuters.

Americas transportation business preliminary second-quarter sales fell to $224.4 million from $227 million.

Exide posted a preliminary loss of 5 cents a share, while analysts were expecting earnings of 11 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. [ID:nASA03479]

Shares of the company touched a two-year low of $2.98 on Tuesday, making it the second-biggest percentage loser on Nasdaq.

More than 3.7 million shares -- more than five times its 10-day moving average volume -- changed hands by 1200 ET.

(Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

