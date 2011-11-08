November 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower GDF Suez
Issue Amount 400 million Sterling
Maturity Date October 01, 2060
Coupon 5.0 pct
Reoffer price 96.546
Spread 200 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 2055 UKT
Payment Date November 21, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Societe Generale CIB,
Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Santander
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 1.1 billion
sterling when fungible
ISIN FR0010946855
