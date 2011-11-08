November 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower GDF Suez

Issue Amount 400 million Sterling

Maturity Date October 01, 2060

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 96.546

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 2055 UKT

Payment Date November 21, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Societe Generale CIB,

Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Santander

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.1 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN FR0010946855

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.