November 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower GDF Suez
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 21, 2020
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 99.593
Yield 3.181 pct
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 164.4bp
over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR
Payment Date November 21, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Societe Generale CIB, BBVA,
BNP Paribas, Credit Agricol CIB, ING,
Mizuho & Natixis
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011147305
Data supplied by International Insider.