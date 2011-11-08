November 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower GDF Suez

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2020

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.593

Yield 3.181 pct

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 164.4bp

over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR

Payment Date November 21, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Societe Generale CIB, BBVA,

BNP Paribas, Credit Agricol CIB, ING,

Mizuho & Natixis

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011147305

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.