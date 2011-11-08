November 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount $1.75 billion

Maturity Date November 17, 2014

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.673

Yield 1.111 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 17, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank &

Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law Dutch

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.