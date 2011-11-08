(Follows alerts)

Nov 8 Canadian organic food processor SunOpta Inc's third-quarter profit fell over three fourths, as commodity market pressures hurt its sunflower segment.

For the quarter ended Oct. 1, the company posted a profit of $3.5 million, or 5 cents a share, down from $34.7 million, or 52 cents a share, a year ago.

The company's revenue rose about 25 percent to $272.4 million.

"Our results also reflect the impact of the difficult commodity environment over the course of this year, especially in the sunflower component of our business," Chief Executive Steve Bromley said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at C$5.20 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.