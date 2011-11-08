(Follows alerts)
Nov 8 Canadian organic food processor SunOpta
Inc's third-quarter profit fell over three
fourths, as commodity market pressures hurt its sunflower
segment.
For the quarter ended Oct. 1, the company posted a profit of
$3.5 million, or 5 cents a share, down from $34.7 million, or 52
cents a share, a year ago.
The company's revenue rose about 25 percent to $272.4
million.
"Our results also reflect the impact of the difficult
commodity environment over the course of this year, especially
in the sunflower component of our business," Chief Executive
Steve Bromley said in a statement.
Shares of the company closed at C$5.20 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)