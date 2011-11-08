SEOUL, Nov 9 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL)
>Government ministers and officials to convene at parliament to
discuss policies and budgets for next year.
>Finance minister Bahk Jae-wan will leave for the 18th APEC
ministerial meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii.
TOP STORIES
>Google chairman says will not favor Motorola
>Korea lift short selling ban except for financials
>Prosecutors raid SK Group HQ in chairman investment
>S.Korea Oct retail data adds to economic gloom
>Samsung's display unit plans 1trln won rights offer
>Samsung SDI, Bosch win EV battery deal from India
MARKETS
>Seoul shares end down amid caution, banks weigh
>S.Korea won falls on soaring Italian yields
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday for a second day in a row
as late-day news about Europe sparked an afternoon rally that
erased early weakness.
*Oil prices rose on Tuesday after volatile trading as news that
Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is to resign following
approval of a new budget deal sparked a late-session rally.
*Global equities and the euro rallied on Tuesday after Italian
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he would resign, sparking
optimism that a new leader will act more aggressively to tackle
Italy's debt problem, a critical step in containing the euro
zone's credit crisis.
*Seoul shares closed slightly lower on Tuesday, pressured by
falls in banks such as KB Financial Group Inc , with
persistent concern over Europe's debt crisis keeping investors
cautious.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Daum Communications Corp , the operator of South
Korea's second biggest search engine, said it is entering the
mobile game platform industry in cooperation with Japanese game
company DeNA Co Ltd .
>South Korea's biggest solar power plant is being built in a
Renault Samsung manufacturing zone in the southern port city of
Busan, according to automobile industry sources.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest [Press]
KR main diary [Ordinary] KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
(Reporting by Tae-Yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)