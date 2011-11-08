SEOUL, Nov 9 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) >Government ministers and officials to convene at parliament to discuss policies and budgets for next year. >Finance minister Bahk Jae-wan will leave for the 18th APEC ministerial meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii. TOP STORIES >Google chairman says will not favor Motorola >Korea lift short selling ban except for financials

>Prosecutors raid SK Group HQ in chairman investment >S.Korea Oct retail data adds to economic gloom >Samsung's display unit plans 1trln won rights offer >Samsung SDI, Bosch win EV battery deal from India

MARKETS >Seoul shares end down amid caution, banks weigh >S.Korea won falls on soaring Italian yields

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday for a second day in a row as late-day news about Europe sparked an afternoon rally that erased early weakness. *Oil prices rose on Tuesday after volatile trading as news that Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is to resign following approval of a new budget deal sparked a late-session rally.

*Global equities and the euro rallied on Tuesday after Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he would resign, sparking optimism that a new leader will act more aggressively to tackle Italy's debt problem, a critical step in containing the euro zone's credit crisis. *Seoul shares closed slightly lower on Tuesday, pressured by falls in banks such as KB Financial Group Inc , with persistent concern over Europe's debt crisis keeping investors cautious.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Daum Communications Corp , the operator of South Korea's second biggest search engine, said it is entering the mobile game platform industry in cooperation with Japanese game company DeNA Co Ltd . >South Korea's biggest solar power plant is being built in a Renault Samsung manufacturing zone in the southern port city of Busan, according to automobile industry sources.

