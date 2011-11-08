SYDNEY Nov 9 Australia's MSF Sugar Ltd said on Wednesday it has received a takeover approach from major shareholder Mitr Phol Sugar Corp Ltd valuing it at A$313 million ($324 million), the latest shake-up in ownership of the Australian sugar industry.

The A$4.45 a share offer, a 31 percent premium to MSF's last trading price, is conditional on 50.1 percent acceptance and approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board.

MSF has approximately 4.7 million tonnes of cane crushing capacity and 550,000 tonnes of sugar production capacity, while 22 percent shareholder Mitr Phol is a major player in its home country of Thailand as well as China.

Australian sugar producers and crushers have become a popular target for global consolidation, with Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd last year paying A$1.75 billion for the country's biggest sugar miller, Sucrogen. ($1 = 0.967 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Ed Davies)