SEOUL Nov 9 Seoul shares opened higher on Wednesday after gains on Wall Street and news of Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's planned resignation, which sparked hope of reforms that could help address a global credit crunch.
Firm gains in banks like KB Financial Group , which rose 1.1 percent, gave the market support.
But Hankook Tire slid nearly 9 percent after French tyre maker Michelin said it would sell its 9.98 percent stake in Hankook in a move to streamline its portfolio and generate cash.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.35 percent at 1,928.74 as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.